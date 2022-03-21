UT Tyler won two Lone Star Conference softball games in run-rule fashion over Midwestern State on Sunday at Mustang Park in Wichita Falls.
The No. 1 Patriots (25-1, 11-1) won 15-5 and 10-1 over the Mustangs (5-22, 4-8).
UT Tyler was scheduled to host Southeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday but was canceled due to possible inclement weather. The Patriots return to play on March 25 (at Angelo State) and March 27 (at Lubbock Christian). Their next home game on April 1 (vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville).
GAME 1
The Patriots actually trailed 5-4 before putting up an 11-spot in the top of the fifth for the 15-5 win.
Tatum Goff (third inning) and Courtney Plocheck (fifth inning) both hit three-run homers for UT Tyler. Plocheck added a double as did Bayli Simon and Mak Dominguez.
Plocheck and Hanna Fradkin each had three hits. Others with hits were Simon (2), Amanda Marek (2) and Ashley Perez (1).
Scoring runs were Fradkin (2), Marek (2), Goff (2), Plocheck (2), Shannon Klaus (2), Simon (1), Grace Davis (1), Maddie Melton (1), Michelle Arias (1) and Dominguez (1).
Sarah Gartman (6-0) got the win in the circle, going the final 1.1 innings. She gave up two hits and one run. Payton Foster pitched the first 3.2 innings (7 hits, 4 runs, 5 strikeouts).
Ashley Turner and Hanna Hetherington hit home runs for the Mustangs.
GAME 2
UT Tyler scored nine runs in the second inning to register the 9-1 win.
Perez (solo in the first) and Dominguez (2-run in the second) blasted home runs. Marek added a double.
Marek had two hits with singles from Plocheck (2), Arias (2) and Goff (1).
RBIs were from Marek (2), Dominguez (2), Arias (2) and Perez (1). Scoring runs were Perez (2), Plocheck (2), Dominguez (2), Simon (1), Marek (1), Goff (1) and Klaus (1).
Goff (3-0) pitched four innings, giving up three hits and a run while striking out three. Davis pitched the last inning, not allowing a hit and striking out two.