The No. 8 UT Tyler Patriots traveled out west and swept a pair of Lone Star Conference softball games from the UT Permian Basin Falcons on Friday in Odessa.
The Patriots won 4-1 and 11-0 to stretch their winning streak to six games.
UT Tyler (12-4, 6-0) returns to play on Sunday in Silver City, New Mexico when the Patriots take on Western New Mexico in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The Falcons (3-13, 1-5) are slated to host Texas A&M-Commerce at noon Sunday.
Payton Foster and Erin Hill threw 12 combined innings of one-run softball to pick up a pair of complete game efforts against the Falcons. The UT Tyler bats ended the day on a high note, plating 10 runs in the final two frames in game number two to end the contest after five innings, the third run-rule for the Patriots over the course of the last four contests.
Foster allowed just three hits in the 4-1 game one victory, recovering after an earned run allowed in the bottom of the first to allow just two hits through the final six innings. Hill made it 10 straight innings without giving up an earned run dating back to last Sunday's no-hitter against Eastern New Mexico, conceding just four hits in her seven innings of work in game number two.
In the first game, Ashley Perez (triple, single) and Kyla Mach (2 singles) each had two hits with Mak Dominguez driving in two runs. Haleigh Swinney, Dominguez, Amanda Marek and Bayli Simon each had singles. Scoring runs were Perez, Grace Davis, Shea Smith and Simon.
Ashlynn Bradley had two hits and Kortlyn Brown hit a double.
In the second game, Marek hit another homer (sixth in six games) and added a single while driving in three runs. Mach, Serena Saldivar, Avery Farr, Tristin Anders and Simon all hit doubles. Other singles were from Swinney (2), Saldivar and Simon.
Farr and Simon each had two RBIs with Swinney, Saldivar, Anders and Kylie Brown. Mach scored two runs with Swinney, Perez, Marek, Saldivar, Michelle Arias, Shelby Hughston, Farr, Anders and Simon.
Chonoc Munoz had a double for the Falcons with singles from Alice Marion, Brown and Bradley.