SAN ANGELO — The No. 4 UT Tyler Patriots came within an out of sweeping two games on Monday in the ASU George & Ola McCorkle Softball Challenge.
The Patriots won the first game, 7-1 over UT Permian Basin before falling to No. 9 Angelo State, 2-1, when the Rams scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
UT Tyler (3-1) are scheduled to face Texas A&M International at 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Angelo State at 1:15 p.m. While the games are against Lone Star Conference opponents they do not count as league games.
Against UT Permian Basin, Erin Hill (2-0) and Sarah Gartman combined on a four-hitter. Hill pitched 5.1 innings, striking out two and walking two while giving up three hits and a run. Gartman hurled 1.2 innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.
Haleigh Swinney was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Ashley Perez and Serena Saldivar were 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Perez had two doubles with Swinney adding one. Mak Dominguez had a single an RBI.
The Falcons fell to 0-7.
In the second game, the Patriots scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Dominguez doubled to drive in two runs.
Peyton Foster (1-1) pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three hits and three runs (2 earned). She struck out three and walked two.
Amanda Marek added a double for the Patriots with other hits from Perez (2), Sadlivar (2) and Tristin Anders (1).
Jade Strother had the two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for the game-winner for the Rams (3-2).