The UT Tyler softball is ranked No. 3 in the nation in the latest 2021 NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll.
The Patriots will be home this weekend for the final time this season at Suddenlink Park, hosting doubleheaders against St. Mary's (4 and 6 p.m. Friday) and St. Edward's (1 and 3 p.m. Sunday). Sunday will be Senior Day.
The Patriots received 358 total votes to enter the week 10 poll at No. 3 alongside North Georgia. UT Tyler is now the highest ranked of the five Lone Star Conference teams in the top 25 poll with an overall record of 25-5 and a 19-1 mark in conference play.
Texas A&M-Commerce slipped back to No. 6 with a record of 23-10, while Oklahoma Christian entered the top 10 at No. 10 with an overall record of 27-5 on the year. West Texas A&M slipped back two spots to no. 12, while Texas A&M-Kingsville, who the Patriots defeated on last Friday, slipped back to no. 17.
UT Tyler holds a two-game advantage over Oklahoma Christian in the Lone Star Conference standings with 10 games remaining on the schedule for the Patriots. UT Tyler is scheduled to meet Oklahoma Christian on the road in Edmond, Oklahoma on April 23 for a doubleheader contest that could very well determine the 2021 Lone Star Conference regular season champions.
Head coach Mike Reed's team is eligible to claim the regular season championship in the Lone Star Conference, but will not be eligible to advance into the 2021 Lone Star Conference Championship Tournament as the institution finishes up its potential final year in the NCAA Division II transition period.
The Patriots final six games are on the road.
The UT Tyler seniors are Tristin Anders (Mont Belvieu/Barbers Hill HS/Lamar/Angelina); Shae Harris (Brenham/Brenham HS); Erin Hill (Maryville, Tennessee/William Blount HS/USC Upstate); Shelby Hughston (Bastrop/Cedar Creek HS/Kansas); Shannon Klaus (Red Rock/Cedar Creek HS/Lamar); Allyson Rodriguez (La Blanca/Edcouch-Elsa HS/Ranger JC); Serena Saldivar (Garland/Wylie HS/McLennan CC); Shea Smith (League City/Clear Springs HS); Haleigh Swinney (Crosby/Crosby HS) and Marissa Trezza (Lindenhurst, New York/Island Trees HS/Georgian Court).