In the 1970s, the California Angels had the phrase of "Tanana and Ryan and two days of cryin'."
Well, the 2021 UT Tyler Patriots have "Foster and Hill and lots of thrills."
The Angels pair of Frank Tanana and Nolan Ryan certainly had their fair share of wins, but Payton Foster and Erin Hill have been even more dominant for the Patriots.
Once again on Tuesday, Foster and Hill combined in the circle to shut down St. Mary's in a doubleheader at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots (29-5, 23-1 Lone Star Conference) scored 2-1 and 3-0 wins over the Rattlers from San Antonio.
UT Tyler's final six games are on the road — Friday vs. Oklahoma Christian in Edmond, Oklahoma; Sunday vs. Cameron in Lawton, Oklahoma; and Saturday, May 1 at Texas A&M-Commerce. St. Mary's (16-18, 11-11) meets Lubbock Christian in San Antonio on Friday.
The Patriots continue to lead the Lone Star Conference.
GAME 1
Foster (13-3) pitched 6.1 innings as the Patriots rallied for the 2-1 victory.
The sophomore from Lufkin Hudson allowed seven hits and one earned run while striking out three and walking three. Hill got her first save of the year, getting the final out with a strikeout.
The Rattlers took a 1-0 lead in the fifth as Bari Christian singled up the middle to score Cassidy Brawley. But on the play, UT Tyler center fielder Haleigh Swinney threw to third base to get Victoria Aldridge who was trying to get to third from first.
The Patriots then plated two runs in the bottom half of the fifth as Shae Harris scored the first run on Mak Dominguez's infield hit to shortstop. Later, Shelby Hughston's sacrifice fly to right scored Tristan Anders for the go-ahead run.
Julia Cruz (4-5) pitched well for the Rattlers, allowing only two hits.
Harris also had a hit for the Patriots. Aldridge had a double for St. Mary's and Tiffany Licon had two singles.
GAME 2
Hill (16-2) pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk. She is a senior from Maryville, Tennessee.
UT Tyler scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Courtney Plocheck, a freshman from Deer Park, belted a homer in the third. In the fourth, Swinney scored on an infield single to third base by Avery Farr. The final run in the fifth came on a double steal as Harris stole second and Hanna Fradkin stole home.
Fradkin had a double with singles from Ashley Perez, Swinney (2) and Farr.
Aldridge had two singles for the Rattlers.