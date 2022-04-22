With the Lone Star Conference softball lead on the line, No. 1 UT Tyler used two sixth-inning outbursts on Friday to propel the Patriots to a doubleheader sweep of No. 15 Oklahoma Christian at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots won 6-2 (tiebreaking 3-run homer by Audrey Escamilla in the sixth) in the first game. In the second game Ashley Perez's homer topped off a seven-run outburst in the sixth for an 8-4 victory.
UT Tyler (36-4, 22-4) now has a two-game lead over Eagles (36-10, 20-6) in conference.
The Patriots return to play on Sunday, hosting a doubleheader with Cameron. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The Eagles play at No. 19 Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday. The first game of the DH is scheduled to begin at noon.
GAME 1
Tatum Goff pitched a three-hitter and Escamilla belted a tie-breaking homer in the sixth inning as the Patriots registered a 6-2 victory, snapping the Eagles' 22-game winning streak.
With the game tied at 2-2 in the sixth, Courtney Plocheck had an infield single, followed by a base hit to the left side by Perez.
UT Tyler coach Mike Reed then pinch-hit Escamilla and the sophomore from Weslaco hit the home run over the centerfield fence for a 5-2 lead. The Patriots added another run as Mak Dominguez, who reached when hit by a pitch and eventually reached third after a Goff single and a passed ball, scored on a sacrifice bunt by Amanda Marek.
Goff (6-3) hurled all seven innings, allowing two unearned runs with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Plocheck was 4 for 4 with Goff adding two hits. Bayli Simon, Marek and Shannon Klaus had hits. Dominguez contributed an RBI with Plocheck (2), Simon (1), Perez (1), Escamilla (1) and Dominguez (1) scoring runs.
Brooklin Bain had a double for OCU with Abi LaValley and Rian Gamble adding singles. Bain knocked in a run with Gamble and Tristyn Hamilton scoring.
GAME 2
The Patriots trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, but the squad had a big inning.
Escamilla had a two-run double and Plocheck hit a three-run double. It was topped off by Perez's two-run homer.
Sarah Gartman (8-0) held the Eagles scoreless in the seventh for the win.
Gartman came into the game in relief, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing one hit and no runs. She issued one walk.
Perez led the bats with three hits and two RBIs. Dominguez and Klaus had two hits apiece and Marek added a single. Klaus also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Simon, Plocheck, Perez, Grace Davis, Marek, Hanna Fradkin, Morgan McAlexander and Klaus.
Bain (solo) and Aaliyah Brown (3-run) hit homers for the Eagles. Bain had two hits with singles from Hannah Pate and Hamilton.