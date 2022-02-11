The No. 1 Patriots captured two wins on Friday to stay unbeaten on the season.
UT Tyler (7-0) won over Drury of Springfield, Missouri (7-1) and Quincy of Quincy, Illinois (15-0, 5 innings) in the Alvy Early Memorial Softball Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas.
In the first game, Payton Foster (4-0) tossed a four-hitter, giving up one run with five strikeouts and three walks.
The Patriots fell behind 1-0 in the fourth inning, but scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and five in the sixth inning.
Michelle Arias led the UT Tyler bats with a homer and triple as well as four RBIs.
Bayli Simon (2 singles), Courtney Plocheck (single, double), Amanda Marek (singel, double) and Hanna Fradkin (2 singles) each had two hits. Mak Dominguez added a single.
Simon, Marke and Dominguez added RBIs. Scoring runs were Plocheck (2), Marek (2), Arias (1), Maddie Melton (1) and Fradkin (1).
In Game 2, the Patriots scored five runs in the first en route to the rout.
Marek belted two home runs, while Arias added one.
Arias was 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Plocheck joined Marek with two hits. Simon and Casside Mullen each added doubles with Shannon Klaus hitting triple. Fradkin and Dominguez added singles.
Arias had nine RBIs on the day.
Sarah Gartman (2-0) was in the circle for four innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk. Jacey Henry tossed the final inning, striking out one and walking one while giving up a hit.
The Patriots have two games scheduled for Saturday — 11 a.m. vs. Missouri-St. Louis and 1 p.m. vs. Upper Iowa. On Sunday, UT Tyler is slated to face Emporia State at 11 a.m.