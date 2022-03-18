UT Tyler senior Mak Dominguez went 5-for-7 at the plate with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs to lead the No. 1 Patriots to a sweep of Texas Woman's University on Friday in Denton.
The Patriots won 10-4 and 14-0 at Dianne Baker Field to improve to 23-1 overall and 9-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The Pioneers fall to 8-13 and 3-7.
The Patriots had 10 or more hits in both games and extended their win streak to nine.
GAME 1
UT Tyler scored the first eight runs of the game en route to the 10-4 win.
Michelle Arias (3-run in the third) and Tatum Goff (2-run in the sixth) blasted homers.
Other Patriot hits were from Ashley Perez (2), Dominguez (2), Hannah Fradkin (1), Courtney Plocheck (1), Avery Farr (1) and Shannon Klaus (1).
Also knocking in runs were Bayli Simon (1), Perez (1), Amanda Marek (1) and Farr (1).
Scoring runs were Simon (2), Plocheck (2), Klaus (2), Arias (1), Goff (1), Farr (1) and Dominguez (1).
Jalee McDonald led the Pioneers with two hits and two RBIs.
Payton Foster started in the circle for the Patriots (3.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Kaylee Davis (4-0) got the win going 3.1 innings, giving up three hits and one run while striking out six and a walk.
GAME 2
Three pitchers combined on the three-hit 14-0 win.
Goff (3-0) pitched three innings (2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk), followed by Sarah Gartman (1 inning, 0 hits) and Morgan McAlexander (1 inning, 1 hit, 2 walks).
Arias had a triple, while Perez had two doubles and Riley Price added a two-bagger.
Plocheck and Dominguez had three hits each, followed by Simon (2), Perez (2), Arias (2), Fradkin (1), Marek (1) and Price (1).
Perez had four RBIs while Arias drove in three. Other RBIs were from Dominguez (2), Simon (1), Audrey Escamilla (1), Marek (1) and Klaus (1).
Scoring runs were Simon (2), Fradkin (2), Plocheck (2), Dominguez (2), Arias (2), Perez (1), Goff (1), Grace Davis (1) and Sam Schott (1).
The Patriots now travel to Wichita Falls to face Midwestern State on Sunday in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon.
UT Tyler returns home on Tuesday with a non-conference DH against Southeastern Oklahoma State. The first game at Suddenlink Field is slated for 1 p.m.
TWU plays host to Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday (first game, 1 p.m.).