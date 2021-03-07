Erin Hill tossed a no-hitter and Amanda Marek hit her fifth home run of the weekend as the No. 10 UT Tyler Patriots swept Eastern New Mexico in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader on Sunday at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots (10-4, 4-0 LSC) won 15-0 and 11-0, both five-inning games.
In the first game, Payton Foster (4-3) limited the Greyhounds to one hit, hurling three innings while striking out four and not walking a batter. She was followed by Morgan McAlexander (1 inning, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) and Chelsea Smith (1 inning, 0 hit, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Marek and Lauren Harris belted home runs with Audrey Escamilla hitting a double. Marek and Escamilla each had two RBIs.
Others contributing singles for the Patriots were Haleigh Swinney (run, RBI), Mak Dominguez (run, RBI), Ashley Perez, Hanna Fradkin (run), Kyla Mach (2 runs), Shelby Hughston (run, 2 RBIs), Michelle Arias (RBI) and Tristin Anders (3 RBIs).
Also scoring were Allyson Rodriguez, Grace Davis, Shae Harris, Serena Saldivar, Shea Smith, Kylie Brown (RBI) and Bayli Simon (RBI).
Mikenzey Patterson had the lone hit for the Greyhounds.
In Game 2, Hill (6-1) pitched all five innings while not allowing a hit or a walk, plus striking out four. It was the first no-hitter of the Division II era for UT Tyler. Only fielding error in the top of the fifth, allowed Azalea Martinez to reach base.
Marek was the hitting star, finishing the opening week of LSC play with seven hits in her 14 at-bats, accumulating 14 RBIs. She had five RBIs in game two.
Hughston added a homer with Perez and Anders hitting doubles. Hughston had three RBIs with Perez scoring two runs and knocking in a run. Anders drove in two runs.
Patriots adding singles were Swinney (run), Dominguez (run), Saldivar, Mach (run) and Simon. Also scoring runs were Davis, Fradkin and Rodriguez.
The Patriots hit the road next weekend with DHs vs. UT Permian Basin (March 12 in Odessa) and Western New Mexico (March 14 in El Paso).
The Greyhounds are slated to host Angelo State (March 12) and Lubbock Christian (March 14) in Portales, New Mexico.