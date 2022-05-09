The UT Tyler softball continues its season of firsts.
The Patriots were selected as the No. 1 seed and the host for the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament, the selection committee announced from Indianapolis on Monday.
UT Tyler will host No. 4 Lubbock Christian, No. 5 Angelo State and No. 8 Colorado Christian on May 12-14 at Suddenlink Field.
The four teams will square off in a double-elimination bracket beginning on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Division II Super Regionals. The Patriots enter their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division II National Tournament with a 41-5 overall record, and claimed their second consecutive Lone Star Conference regular season championship with a 26-4 record.
UT Tyler completed the mandatory transition to full-fledged Division II status last summer, and have earned a spot in the South Central Regional Tournament in their first year of eligibility for the field.
Texas A&M-Commerce was selected as the other host site for the eight-team field after earning the No. 2 seed, and will host No. 3 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville, No. 6 Oklahoma Christian, and No. 7 St. Mary's in Commerce.
Game times and ticket information will be announced later this week.