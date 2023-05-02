UT Tyler logos
Buy Now

The UT Tyler campus will be busy this weekend as the softball and baseball teams are hosting tournaments.

Softball

UT Tyler is the top seed and host of the single-elimination Lone Star Conference Tournament at Irwin Ballpark after claiming its third consecutive LSC regular season title with a 39-2 league record.

The Patriots (51-4 overall), who have set a program record for wins and have won 28 consecutive games, reached the NCAA Division II national semifinals last season. Four-time LSC Tournament Champion West Texas A&M (46-5, 37-5 LSC), which has won 10 straight games and 25 of its last 26, is the No. 2 seed.

Oklahoma Christian (34-14, 29-13) is the No. 3 seed, followed by Lubbock Christian (39-14, 29-13), Cameron (30-22, 25-17), 2019 LSC Tournament champion Texas A&M-Kingsville (24-25, 21-20), St. Mary’s (31-24, 21-21), two-time LSC Tournament champion Angelo State (29-24, 21-21), St. Edward’s (26-25, 20-22) and Eastern New Mexico (25-29, 17-25).

The tourney begins on Thursday with first round games —

Game 1: No. 10 Eastern New Mexico vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s, 11 a.m.;

Game 2: No. 9 St. Edward’s vs. No. 8 Angelo State, 1:30 p.m.;

Game 3: 7-10 winner vs. No. 2 West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.;

Game 4: 8-9 winner vs. No. 1 UT Tyler, 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

The Patriots (35-15) are the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville (26-24) in a best-of-three series at Irwin Field.

Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

If a third game is needed, it will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed