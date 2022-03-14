For the second consecutive day, Ashley Perez set another Patriot record and Avery Farr hit for the cycle as No. 1 UT Tyler swept Western New Mexico on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots (21-1, 7-1) won 11-4 and 9-3. The Mustangs fell to 4-16 and 1-6.
On Saturday, Perez set the UT Tyler career mark in RBIs and on Sunday, she had the 66th and 67th doubles of her career, breaking Joey Cronin's standing mark of 65 career two-baggers.
GAME 1
Payton Foster (11-1) and Sarah Gartman combined on a six-hitter. Foster pitched 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and three runs with four strikeouts and a walk. Gartman threw 2.2 innings, giving up two hits and a run with three strikeouts.
Amanda Marek and Farr each belted solo home runs with Shannon Klaus and Mak Dominguez added triples. Bayli Simon, Perez and Dominguez had doubles.
Dominguez had three hits with Simon, Hanna Fradkin, Perez and Klaus had two hits apiece. Farr, Klaus and Dominguez each had two RBIs with Simon, Lauren Harris, Perez and Marek knocking in one run each.
GAME 2
Tatum Goff (3.1 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks), Kaylee Davis (3.1 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 6 strikeouts, 9 1 walk) and Morgan McAlexander (.1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs). Davis (3-0) got the win in the circle.
Farr had two triples with doubles by Farr, Perez, Klaus and Jacey Henry. Farr had three hits and three RBIs. Courtney Plocheck had two hits with Simon, Fradkin and Marek.
Simon and Marek each had two RBIs withe one apiece by Perez and Klaus.
The Patriots will look to extend their seven-game winning streak next weekend, with doubleheaders on the road at Texas Woman's and Midwestern State on Friday and Sunday.