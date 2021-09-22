The UT Tyler soccer teams split matches on Wednesday.
In Tyler, the Patriot women downed Texas A&M International 2-1, while in San Antonio, the Patriot men fell to St. Mary's 1-0.
Both teams are back in action on Saturday with the women playing Oklahoma Christian in Oklahoma City at 4 p.m., while the men meet Texas A&M International in Tyler at 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Freshman Vanessa Bart gave the Patriots at 2-1 lead at the 84:08 mark as UT Tyler won on its home turf, Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
Bart's goal came from a nearly impossible angle as she sent a ball back into the box that found the back of the net from deep in the Dustdevils' penalty box. The freshman corralled a cross from teammate Brooklyn Robinson and got the finish to answer a penalty kick equalizer from Texas A&M International in the 69th minute (Clarissa Valdez). Kylie Criner also was credited with an assist on Bart's goal.
UT Tyler had a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute on a goal by Sydnee Garner (assist by Korey Cyr).
The Patriots go to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play. The Dustdevils go to 1-5 and 0-1. Texas A&M International, which is located in Laredo, hosts Lubbock Christian on Saturday.
MEN
The Patriots could not find the back of the net and St. Mary's scored in the 86th minute for the win at Sigma Beta Chi Field.
Andrick Ferrer scored for the Rattlers (4-2). The Patriots fall to 2-2-1. Although both teams are in the LSC this was not considered a conference game.
Juniors Shane Popieluch and Michael Agyeman led the Patriots with three shots each on the evening. Sergio Sola, Malte Andres and Caleb Allen all made their way into the shot category as well. Mathias Eriksen allowed just the one goal while making seven saves in the game.
St. Mary's is scheduled to host Dallas Baptist on Saturday.