The UT Tyler Patriots play host to No. 12 Dallas Baptist on Wednesday in a Lone Star Conference women's soccer match at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
The contest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The Patriots split the opening week of games in LSC play with a 2-1 win against Texas A&M International on their home pitch Wednesday night and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma Christian on the road on Saturday afternoon. UT Tyler is 3-2-0 on the year and is one of five LSC sides to enter week number two with a 1-1-0 record in conference play.