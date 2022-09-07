The UT Tyler soccer and volleyball teams are scheduled to play on Thursday.
The women’s and men’s soccer squads host Ouachita Baptist in a doubleheader. The women play at 4 p.m., followed by the men at 6 p.m. at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex. It will be Dean of Students Night.
The volleyball squad is playing in San Angelo.
SOCCER
The Patriot women are 3-0 after wins over Texas A&M-Texarkana (4-1), Rogers State (2-1) and McPherson (7-0).
In the opening game with A&M-Texarkana goals were from Sydnee Garner, Jordan Colbert (Natalie Jones assist), Maddie Higgins (Kaycee West assist) and Samaris Alvarado (Cephana Deane assist). In the victory over Rogers State, Alvarado (Melissa Olliveira assist) and Garner (Alvarado assist). Against McPherson, adding goals were Colbert (Garner assist), Edina Cakic (Jones assist), Alvarado (Kylie Criner assist), Jones, Faith Adje (Vanessa Bart assist), Annabel Westbrook (Bart, Alvarado assists) and Reagan Easter (Alexia Moreira).
The Patriot men are 2-0 after victories over Texas College (6-0) and Dallas Baptist (5-1).
Nolan Giles and Lukas Paulun each scored two goals against TC. Adding goals for UTT were Rodrigo Mendes and Ralph Mangondoza. Assists were from Thato Meko, Brajdi Cekrezi, Giles, Jacob Contreras and Luis Mahecha. Mathias Eriksen (1 save) and Asier Vegas (1 save) were in goal against the Steers.
In the win over Dallas Baptist, scoring goals for UT Tyler were Sergio Sola (2), Giles, Sergio Sola, Paulun and Craig Chisholm. Assists were from Zach Panagiotou, Meko, Leo Larson, Mangondoza and Michael Myers. Mathias was in goal and had one save.
The two soccer teams are home on Saturday. The women meet Harding at 1 p.m. (Families at the Field Tailgate/Military Appreciation Day), followed by the men vs. Rogers State at 3 p.m. (Senior Day).
VOLLEYBALL
The UT Tyler volleyball team (4-4) is playing a Lone Star Conference Crossover this weekend at Angelo State’s Junell Center in San Angelo.
The Patriots play Lubbock Christian (4-4) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Angelo State (3-6) at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 14 West Texas A&M (5-3) at noon Saturday.
The UT Tyler volleyball program returned to it’s form established in the Spring of 2021 season and the 2021 season at last weekend’s Oklahoma Baptist Fall Tournament in Shawnee, Oklahoma, finishing the event with a 3-1 record with wins over Arkansas Tech, Newman and Texas A&M-Kingsville. UT Tyler elevated it’s level of play throughout the weekend, culminating in a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the first match of the year against a Lone Star Conference foe, albeit it in a match marked as a non-conference tilt.