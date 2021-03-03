EDMOND, Okla. — Two goals in the final 20 minutes of play led the UT Tyler 2-0 victory over Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday in a Lone Star Conference soccer match at Eagle Field.
The Patriots (1-2-1, 1-1-1 LSC) dominated the Eagles (0-2-0, 0-2-0), out-shooting the opposition by 18-8, and finally got on the board with a Luis Mahecha goal at the 72:17 mark of the match.
Nathaniel Lopez provided an insurance goal eight minutes later as the Patriots finally found some offensive luck after totaling 40 shots over the course of Tuesday afternoon's win and last Saturday's 1-1 tie at UT Permian Basin.
Mahecha's goal came from the left side of the Eagle net as the freshman midfielder beat his defender with the dribble off of a touch pass by Jack Simonini and finished with his right foot past the outstretched arms of the keeper. That goal provided UT Tyler it's first lead of the 2021 season, a lead which would be quickly doubled just a few minutes later.
Lopez provided that second goal in the 81st minute after corralling a deflected Patriot shot on goal attempt and quickly redirected the bouncing ball from just outside the goalie box into the back of the net.
UT Tyler will return home for their next match against Midwestern State at 5:30 p.m. on March 9.