The UT Tyler Patriots swept a soccer doubleheader on Thursday against Ouachita Baptist at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
In the women's game, the Patriots defeated Tigers 3-1.
In the men's game, the Patriot won 2-0 over Ouachita Baptist.
Both Tyler squads return to play on Saturday, hosting a doubleheader. The UTT women (4-0) meet Harding at 1 p.m. It is Families at the Field Tailgate and Military Appreciation Day. The UTT men (3-0) tangle with Rogers State at 3 p.m. It is Senior Day (will honor seniors before the game begins).
WOMEN
Cephana Deane (senior, Ajax, Ontario), Samaris Alvarado (senior, Houston/Klein Forest HS) and Melissa Olliveira (freshman/Rio de Janeiro) found the back of the net in the win as UT Tyler continued to stay in control against the Tigers for what is now their fourth straight victory to open up the 2022 season. Deane and Alvarado put the first two goals on the board for the Patriots and then Olliveira provided the insurance goal midway through the second half. Ouachita Baptist scored on a penalty kick (Jaymee Dotson).
Jordan Colbert (senior/Allen), Sydnee Garner (freshman/Midlothian) and Faith Adje (sophomore/Frisco/Little Elm HS) had assists.
Camri Cecil (senior/Lago Vista) made six saves in goal for the Patriots.
MEN
Brajdi Cekrezi (senior, Thessaloniki, Greece)and Thato Meko (freshman, Frisco/Independence HS) posted their first goals of the season, both in the second half, to lift the Patriots to a 2-0 victory over the Tigers (0-3-2).
Mathias Eriksen (junior, Vejle, Denmark) was in goal for the clean sheet. He had two saves.