UT Tyler's Faith Adje (freshman, Little Elm) kicks the ball during the Patriots' opener with Harding on Thursday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex in Tyler.

 UT Tyler Athletics

The UT Tyler Patriots soccer team scored goals to end the first half and to begin the second half in opening their season with a 2-0 victory over Harding on Thursday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.

Freshman Reagan Easter (Joshua HS/Cleburne) redirected a Faith Adje (Little Elm) shot on goal attempt with 15 seconds left in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

Sophomore Sarah Flannelly (Tyler Bishop Gorman/Tyler Junior College) then scored less than 30 seconds into the second half for a 2-0 lead. Flannelly redirected a corner kick that found the back of the net at the 45:29 mark of the game

Goalkeeper Camri Cecil (Lago Vista) kept the clean sheet intact for the Patriots from there on, making a pair of saves in the second half to ensure the 2-0 win for the squad.

The Patriots hit the road on Saturday, traveling to Alexandria, Louisiana to meet LSU-Alexandria in a 1 p.m. match.

 
 

