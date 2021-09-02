The UT Tyler Patriots soccer team scored goals to end the first half and to begin the second half in opening their season with a 2-0 victory over Harding on Thursday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
Freshman Reagan Easter (Joshua HS/Cleburne) redirected a Faith Adje (Little Elm) shot on goal attempt with 15 seconds left in the first half for a 1-0 lead.
Sophomore Sarah Flannelly (Tyler Bishop Gorman/Tyler Junior College) then scored less than 30 seconds into the second half for a 2-0 lead. Flannelly redirected a corner kick that found the back of the net at the 45:29 mark of the game
Goalkeeper Camri Cecil (Lago Vista) kept the clean sheet intact for the Patriots from there on, making a pair of saves in the second half to ensure the 2-0 win for the squad.
The Patriots hit the road on Saturday, traveling to Alexandria, Louisiana to meet LSU-Alexandria in a 1 p.m. match.