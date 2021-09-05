OKLAHOMA CITY — UT Tyler's Sören Wald, a graduate student from Münster, Germany, scored in the 31st minute to help the Patriots to a 1-1 tie with Oklahoma Christian in a soccer opener on Saturday at Eagle Soccer Field.
The Patriots return to play on Wednesday, hosting Texas College at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex on the UT Tyler campus. The match has a 7 p.m. scheduled start.
Wald scored off an assist from Sergio Sola, a junior from Aranda de Duero, Spain, to take a 1-0 lead at 30:02 of the first half.
The Eagles tied the game at 1-1 on a goal by Luke Humphrey at 64:36. Williams was assisted by Miguel Fonseca
Both sides had 15 shots, both put six of those efforts on goal, and both teams had their chances to put across the go-ahead goal in the late stages of regular time. UT Tyler proved to be the aggressors in the overtime period, notching four shot on goal attempts.
Wald's goal came on a well-placed header that redirected a cross from the corner from Sola. Sola finally corralled a rebounded corner attempt from UT Tyler and found the head of a streaking Wald into the box for the goal.
Both goalkeepers made five saves each — UT Tyler's Mathias Eriksen (junior/Vejle, Denmark and OCU's Anthony Trabichet.
The Eagles play host to Newman (Kansas) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.