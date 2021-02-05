The UT Tyler men's soccer team will open their 2021 campaign with a non-conference match against Lubbock Christian on Saturday at the Citizens First Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex on the UT Tyler campus. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The Patriots will begin their second season competing in the Lone Star Conference as provisional Division II members in 2021, and were recently selected to finish sixth in the league as voted upon by league head coaches, sports information directors and media personnel in the 2021 LSC Preseason Poll. The Patriots finished with a 7-7-3 overall record in 2019, and went 2-5-3 in Lone Star Conference play.
Saturday afternoon's meeting with Lubbock Christian will be the lone warm-up for the Patriots prior to beginning their eight game Lone Star Conference schedule on Feb. 16 on the road against UT Permian Basin in Odessa.
Head coach Kenny Jones will begin his 19th season as head coach at UT Tyler and will enter 2021 with a 212-73-40 record as the lone head coach of the program since it's inaugural season in 2002. Jones revitalized the roster this offseason with the hopes of improving on a 2-5-3 mark in Lone Star Conference play in 2019.