The University of Texas at Tyler men's soccer team opened the 2021 season with a 1-0 non-conference loss against Lubbock Christian on Saturday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
UT Tyler out-shot the Chaps in their home opener by a 10-7 final total, but couldn't manage to break into the scoring column.
Lubbock Christian finally found their stride offensively and began to create some chances before the Chaps' Jonathan Wood broke the scoreless match in the 43rd minute with a goal off of a Hector Rodriguez-Cabo assist.
UT Tyler totaled four shots on goal attempts while Lubbock Christian had just two. Luis Mahecha, a freshman from Houston (KIPP Houston High School) led the Patriots with six shot attempts.
The Patriots open Lone Star Conference play on at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 against UT Permian Basin in Odessa. The Chaps return to play, also on Feb. 16, against West Texas A&M in Canyon. The match has a 7 p.m. start.
UT Tyler and Lubbock Christian will meet in a LSC match on March 13 in Lubbock.