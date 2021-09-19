The UT Tyler Patriots dropped their first soccer match of the season, a 1-0 overtime loss to No. 17 Rogers State on Saturday at Solider Field in Claremore, Oklahoma.
Jordan Watson scored the golden goal in the second overtime.
The Patriots threatened early in the match with shots by freshman Michael Myers and senior Edwin Saldivar. Both of those shots were taken inside of the first nine minutes of action and forced the Hillcats to make defensive stops early.
Leading the way for UT Tyler in shots and shots on goal was senior Thierry Assamoi with three and two, respectively.
The Patriots fall to 2-1-1, while the Hillcats go to 4-1-1.
The Patriots stay on the road, traveling to San Antonio on Wednesday for a match against St. Mary's. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
UT Tyler returns home on Saturday, Sept. 25 as the Patriots meet Texas A&M International at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.