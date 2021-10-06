The UT Tyler soccer squads dropped matches on the road on Wednesday.
In Commerce, Texas A&M-Commerce stopped the Patriots, 6-0, in a Lone Star Conference women's game at Lion Soccer Field.
In Clinton, Mississippi, the Patriots fell to Mississippi College, 4-0, in a non-conference match at Robert P. Longabaugh Field.
The Patriot women (4-4, 2-3) are scheduled to host No. 21 West Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Saturday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
The Patriot men (4-3-1) are slated to host UT Permian Basin in their LSC opener at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be Senior Day for the Patriots as they honor Thierry Assamoi (Abidjan, Ivory Coast) and Edwin Saldivar (Houston).
WOMEN
UT Tyler posted 17 shots in the second half, but was unable to answer three first half and three second half goals by the Lions.
Freshman Faith Adje led the Patriots with four shots in the contest, while Brooklyn Robinson and Edina Cakic both posted three each.
A&M-Commerce goals in the first half were by Karalie Morrison (2) and Skylar Sorrell. Assists were by Lydia Myer, Sorrell and Cora Welch.
Welch scored two goals in the second with the final goal by McKenna Keeley. Assists were from Leslie Campuzano, Naomi Sink and Morrison.
The Lions (4-4-1, 2-2) play at Lubbock Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.
MEN
It took 70 minutes for either team to get on the board as both teams played strong defense throughout the match. It would be Noah Wagner in the 71st minute that scored the game winner for the Choctaws.
In the first half, both teams combined for 11 total shots and just two of those would make their way on goal. Bryan Rivas-Guzman led the Patriots with two shots in the first half, one of which came just three minutes into the match. Michael Agyeman had the lone shot on goal in the first half for UT Tyler and that came at the eight minute mark.
Filippo Bellu scored two goals for MC with Antoine Recizac adding one. Assists were by Santi Diosa, Guilherme Santos and Wagner.
The Choctaws (5-4-1) visit LSU-Alexandria at 3 p.m. Monday.