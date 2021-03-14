LUBBOCK — Two goals in a span of less than three minutes proved be the difference between UT Tyler and Lubbock Christian in a 2-1 Patriot loss on Saturday afternoon at LCU Soccer & Track Facility.
A match that featured just two shot on goal attempts between the two sides in the first half picked up the pace in the second half with a penalty kick goal from the Chaps and a pair of goals for each team just over 10 minutes later.
UT Tyler's Brock Barbee, a 6-4 freshman from Cleburne, scored on a set piece off of a beautiful delivery into the box from Todd Fuller, a 5-9 freshman from Frisco, to the back post.
That Patriot goal squared the match up at 1-1 after the Chaps converted on a penalty kick in the 64th minute to open up a 1-0 advantage. The tie game following the Barbee goal lasted just over two minutes before Lubbock Christian took the one-goal advantage once again with a goal at the 76:28 mark.
The Chaps were able to hold onto that one-goal advantage for the remaining 14 minutes of play despite a quality chance from the Patriots' Shane Popieluch, a 5-8 sophomore from Flower Mound, just minutes later that was saved by Chaps keeper Braxton Thorne.
Four different Patriots recorded shot on goal attempts while Michael Agyeman, a 5-9 sophomore from Sachse, led the Patriots with three total shot attempts.
UT Tyler will welcome Texas A&M International to the Citizens First Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex for a match on March 23 at 3 p.m.