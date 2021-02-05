NACOGDOCHES — Kiersten Ehler scored in the second half and Camri Cecil had eight saves as UT Tyler shocked Stephen F. Austin, 1-0, on Friday in a women's soccer match at SFA Stadium.
The Patriots, who are entering their second year in NCAA Division II, scored their first win against an NCAA Division I program.
"What a fun night!" UT Tyler head coach Stefani Webb said. "This group lost a tough one 48 hours ago on the road (3-0 to Louisiana-Monroe) and for them to come out tonight and play such a quality team at their home field and pull off the win is incredible."
Ehler, a senior from Denton who attended Krum High School, scored in the 63rd minute off an assist from Korey Cyr, a senior from Cypress who attended Cypress Christian High School.
Cecil (junior, Lago Vista) came through with the clean sheet in the Patriots' first game with the Lumberjacks.
Carli Arthurs led SFA with seven total shots, including five on goal, while Katelyn Termini and Jamie Jezierski each tallied five shots apiece. Caylon McMillan and Elise Davis registered three shots each. Madeline Talbot registered a clean first-half between the sticks, making one save.
The Patriots (1-1) play host to Louisiana Tech on Friday, Feb. 12 at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex. The contest has a 7 p.m. scheduled start.
SFA (2-2-2) is scheduled to meet Central Arkansas at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 in Nacogdoches.