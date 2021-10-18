LUBBOCK — A solid defensive effort in the first half for UT Tyler was negated by a second half goal from Lubbock Christian to draw the 1-0 final in a Saturday Lone Star Conference women's soccer match
UT Tyler didn't allow a single shot on goal attempt in the first 45 minutes of play before a goal in the 60th minute by Lubbock Christian's Lindsey Elison proved to be the difference maker in the defensive battle between the two sides. Julie Shahi had the assist.
Elliot touched in the ball to the Patriot goal after a hard shot was saved and deflected off of UT Tyler keeper Victoria Turner. Elliot found herself at the right place at the right time in a crowded box and knocked the goal in off her chest after the initial save by Turner.
The offensive effort of the Patriots was led by a trio of Patriots who had two shot attempts on the afternoon in Jordan Colbert, Brooklyn Robinson and Bruna Pereira. Six different Patriots recorded the six shot on goal attempts — Korey Cyr, Colbert, Annabel Westbrook, Sydnee Garner, Robinson and Edina Cakic.
Lubbock Christian led the way with 18 total shots and matched UT Tyler with six shot on goal attempts for the match.
UT Tyler will return home for their next match on Wednesday night against Texas Woman's. That match will serve as the annual Blue Out Night for the program and is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.