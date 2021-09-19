UT Tyler lost its first soccer match of the season, a 3-0 decision to Quachita Baptist on Sunday at Kluck Field in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Three goals in a span of 15 minutes in the second half of action led to the Tigers' win.
The Patriots outshot the Tigers by a 30-to-12 margin, but failed to find the back of the net.
Josilyn Kispert (assist by Gracen Turner), Jaymee Dotson and Jamie Fowler (assist by Sydni Perry, Kispert) scored for Ouachita Baptist.
Sydnee Garner, Bruna Pereira and Brooklyn Robinson all led the way for UT Tyler with a pair of shot on goal attempts.
Robinson took a team high five shot attempts as 14 different Patriots recorded shot attempts. The 30 total shots eclipsed the previous season high, and stands as the highest total for the program in Division II competition.
The Patriots' Lone Star Conference opener is scheduled for Wednesday in Tyler as UT Tyler (2-1) plays host to Texas A&M International. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.