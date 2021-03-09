Midwestern State scored three goals in a five-minute span early in the first half to build an early lead, and the Mustangs added another in the second to post a 4-0 win over UT Tyler on Tuesday in a Lone Star Conference soccer match at the Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
A pair of early corner kicks set up the Mustangs’ first two goals, as Toi Yamaoka scored with an assist from Tristian Adams in the sixth minute for a 1-0 lead. Just over a minute later, Trevor Amann scored his first of two goals with scoring finishes in the seventh and 10th minutes. Amann’s first goal came off an assist from Carlos Flores, and he gave MSU a 3-0 lead after scoring with an assist from Julian Barajas.
Midwestern State added an insurance goal at the 60-minute mark, when Yogi Vargas put his scoring chance away with an assist from Juan Galindo.
In all, Midwestern State posted a 16-9 shots advantage and recorded 11 shots on goal to UT Tyler’s two shots on goal. The Mustangs also produced a 12-4 edge in corner kicks to keep the majority of the action in front of the Patriots’ goal.
Ramiro Alvarez led the Patriots’ with three total shots, and UT Tyler had shots on goal from Todd Fuller and Luis Mahecha.
With the loss, UT Tyler falls to 1-3-1 overall and 1-2-1 in LSC play, while Midwestern State improves to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the LSC.
The Patriots return to action on Saturday with a visit to Lubbock Christian. The match has a 1 p.m. scheduled start.
