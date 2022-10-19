Patriots

The Patriots celebrate during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Eastern New Mexico at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.

The UT Tyler soccer teams were unbeaten on Wednesday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.

In the first game, the Patriot women rallied to tie St. Edward's 4-4, while the Patriot men knocked off Eastern New Mexico 3-0. Both were Lone Star Conference matches.

The UT Tyler women (7-2-5, 22-5) hit the road on Saturday to Wichita Falls where the Patriots will tangle with Midwestern State in a 5 p.m. match.

The UT Tyler men (6-5-2, 1-4-1) return to play on Saturday, hosting Texas A&M International at 7 p.m. It is International Spotlight Day, Blue Out Game and Alumni Day. The Greyhounds (4-7-1, 1-5-0) will take on West Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Saturday in Portales, New Mexico.

WOMEN

MEN

On a chilly night, the UT Tyler offense and defense were clicking as the Patriots won their first LSC match. 

Malte Andres scored at 17:34 off assists from Sergio Sola and Brajdi Cekrezi. The Patriots made it 2-0 on an unassisted goal by Lukas Paulun at 20:42.

The Patriots added their third goal in the second half as Andres scored at 55:21.

Asier Vegas was in goal for the clean sheet, making five saves.

 
 

