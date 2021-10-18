A strong defensive effort was topped off by freshman Xjavier Martinez' goal late in the second half as UT Tyler scored a 1-0 win over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday in a Lone Star Conference soccer match at Citizens First Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
Thierry Assamoi collected a pass along the right sideline, and fed the ball down to Malte Andres just outside of the box. Andres took a dribble toward the goal line, and slid a cross that bounced right to Martinez, who slotted it home past the keeper.
After the goal, the Eagles would push the pace and try to score the equalizer, but the UT Tyler defense held strong, allowing just two shots in the rest of the match. The Patriots outshot the Eagles five to three in the second half, and just one of the shots from the Eagles went on goal.
It was a stellar game on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots allowed just six total shots, and the Patriots keepers (Mathias Eriksen and Eduardo Alba) only had to make three saves on the evening.
Malte had the assist with other shots on goal by Patriots Todd Fuller, Sören Wald, Malte and Michael Agyeman.
The Patriots (6-4-1, 2-1-0) will next take on No. 8 Midwestern State on Wednesday in Wichita Falls. The match has a 7 p.m. scheduled start. The Eagles (1-6-3, 0-2-1) are scheduled to host Texas A&M International at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
The next home game for UT Tyler will be on Saturday as the Patriots take on Lubbock Christian in a 2 p.m. start.