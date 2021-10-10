UT Tyler's Jordan Colbert, a sophomore from Allen, had her first hat trick on Saturday as the Patriots rallied from a big deficit to force overtime, but eventually fell to No. 21 West Texas A&M in a Lone Star Conference soccer match at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
The game had three lead changes and three penalty kicks, plus the Lady Buffaloes led 4-1 at halftime. Colbert added two penalty kick goals in the second half to provide two of the three second half goals.
The third and final goal from Colbert came with just over a minute's time remaining on the clock.
West Texas A&M's Hannah Kelley-Lusk scored the game-winner at 99:23.
Colbert opened the scoring with a goal at 2:24 off an assist from Brooklyn Robinson. Then the Lady Buffaloes scored four straight goals — Emily Avila (8:27), Alex Jurado (PK, 9:26), Kelley-Lusk (16:07) and Asha James (38:33, assist by Kelley-Lusk and Kahrena Thompson).
Trailing 4-1, the Patriots scored three consecutive goals to knot the game at 4-4 — Colbert (PK, 57:05), Faith Adje (77:37, assist by Jullia Trabach) and Colbert (PK, 88:52).
UT Tyler (4-5, 2-4) will play next on Saturday, traveling to Lubbock Christian for a 1 p.m. match. West Texas A&M (8-2, 4-1) plays Angelo State on Wednesday in San Angelo. The contest has a 7 p.m. scheduled start.