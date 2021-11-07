UT Tyler fell behind early but the Patriots rallied to beat Dallas Baptist and secure a postseason spot in the Lone Star Conference Soccer Tournament.
Despite being down 2-0 within the first 10 minutes of the match, UT Tyler rallied for a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday at Patriot Soccer Field in Dallas.
UT Tyler (8-7-1, 4-4-0) advances to the LSC Tournament for the second straight season as the No. 5 seed and will travel to San Antonio to meet No. 4 seed St. Mary's (12-6, 5-3) in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday. The contest has a 7 p.m. scheduled start. The Patriots and Rattlers split matches during the regular season — St. Mary's won 1-0 in San Antonio on Sept. 22 and UT Tyler won 3-0 on Nov. 3 in Tyler.
The UT Tyler-St. Mary's winner advances to the semifinals to meet No. 1 seed Midwestern State (15-2, 7-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Wichita Falls.
The other quarterfinal has No. 3 Lubbock Christian (8-6-1, 5-2-1) hosting No. 6 UT Permian Basin (4-12-2, 3-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lubbock. The winner of that match advances to play No. 2 West Texas A&M (13-3, 6-2) at 5 p.m. Friday in Wichita Falls.
The semifinal winners meet in the championship at 1 p.m. Sunday in Wichita Falls.
Mason Wallack and Ethan Martinez scored two early goals for DBU (5-8, 2-6).
In the 74th minute, the Patriots began their comeback. Shane Popieluch was the man to begin the attack, collecting a loose ball and threading the needle to a slashing Michael Agyeman in the box. Agyeman was brought down from behind on the play, setting up a penalty kick to be taken by Bryan Rivas-Guzman, who made the goal.
With just under six minutes to play, Popieluch picked a fantastic time to score his first career goal. This time it was Rivas-Guzman taking a corner kick that was deflected out of the box by DBU. That ball landed at the feet of Popieluch, who struck a laser of a shot with his right boot that found the left side of the net to tie up the contest.
In the overtime period, senior leader and captain Thierry Assamoi didn't wait long to give the Patriots the game winner. Just 44 seconds into the extra period, it was Rivas-Guzman putting his imprint on the game yet again. This time he struck a corner kick that landed right on the head of Assamoi, who was able to head it home into an empty net and send the Patriots to the postseason.