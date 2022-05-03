UT Tyler senior softball player Jacey Henry got the call on Senior Day and she came through for the No. 1 Patriots.
Henry, of Marietta, Oklahoma, threw a complete game in a 4-1 win over No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce, thus clinching the Patriots’ 40th win of the season.
Her effort earned Henry the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Henry went the distance despite a nearly four-hour weather delay following the third inning. She returned to the circle to complete her final four innings while conceding just a single and an unearned run in the top of the seventh.
She struck out nine Lion batters and stranded four runners in scoring position to pick up the second win of her season after appearing in just 3.0 innings prior to the start on Saturday. Henry walked just a single batter and scattered six hits to effectively shutdown the Texas A&M-Commerce offense.
UT Tyler will now host the 2022 LSC Softball Championships as the No. 1 seed on May 5-7, with their quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the No. 8 West Texas A&M and No. 9 Cameron game, set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.