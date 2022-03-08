The UT Tyler Patriots are No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday from Louisville, Kentucky.
The Patriots split their opening Lone Star Conference doubleheader against then-No. 4 ranked West Texas A&M (now No. 6) on Friday in Canyon (falling 7-5 and winning 6-5 in nine innings), and then sweeping Eastern New Mexico on Sunday in Portales, New Mexico (6-3, 11-0).
UT Tyler received 393 points and nine first-place votes after coming in as the unanimous No. 1 team in each of the first three regular season editions of the poll.
The NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the eight NCAA regions.
UT Tyler is 17-1 on the year and 3-1 in Lone Star Conference play, and now holds three wins against top-25 ranked opponents after the Friday night road victory over the Lady Buffs. The Patriots have won eight of their games this season by way of a run-rule, and have outscored their opposition by a 176-to-43 margin on the year.
The Patriots are scheduled to host four games this weekend at Suddenlink Field — Friday vs. UT Permian Basin (4 and 6 p.m.) and Sunday vs. Western New Mexico (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.).
Following the Patriots in the poll: 2, Concordia Irvine (California) (20-0); 3, Valdosta State (Georgia) (16-4); 4, Indianapolis (13-1); 5, Rogers State (Oklahoma); 6, West Texas A&M (12-5); 7, Grand Valley State (Michigan) (6-0); 8, Augustana (South Dakota) (6-3); 9, Texas A&M-Kingsville (19-2); and 10, Central Oklahoma (17-3).
The Lone Star Conference has three teams in the top 10 — UT Tyler, West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Four other LSC teams are in the top 25 — No. 15 Lubbock Christian (18-2); No. 18 Angelo State (16-4); No. 21 Texas A&M-Commerce (17-5); and No. 25 St. Mary's (18-4). Oklahoma Christian also received votes.