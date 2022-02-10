Before Texas A&M-Commerce leaves to go to Division I, UT Tyler presented the Lions with a loss for the first time in the series history, 70-67 Thursday night at the Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler is in its first year as a full-fledged Division II member, and Texas A&M-Commerce announced in September that it will begin the process to move up to the Division I level.
While Thursday was a non-conference contest between two Lone Star Conference foes, it didn’t take away from the action on the court.
Texas A&M-Commerce led 58-49 with 11:32 left to play after a 3-pointer by Carson Tuttle. The Patriots then held the Lions without a field goal for more than 10 minutes. Texas A&M-Commerce got three free throws in that span, but the Patriots were able to take a 63-61 lead with 5:27 to play on a Kyle Frelow layup and led 66-62 in the final two minutes after two free throws by Micah Fuller.
The Lions broke their field goal drought with a triple by JJ Romer Rosario with 1:26 to play, cutting the score to 66-65.
UT Tyler’s Paul Djoko and Texas A&M-Commerce’s Tuttle each traded two free throws. Fuller tried to deliver a dagger three with 19 seconds left, but the shot was no good. The Lions got in transition, and Carius Key threw a lob to Clashon Gaffney, who attempted a highlight-reel dunk, but it was unsuccessful. The ball went out of bounds off of the Lions.
Da’Zhon Wyche made two free throws with 9.7 seconds left. After a timeout, the Lions got one more shot, and Jarius Roberson missed the tying attempt from three to give the Patriots the win.
What started as a defensive battle in the early going eventually turned into a 3-point shootout for the remainder of the first half. And then the defenses came back for the final 20 minutes.
UT Tyler led 1-0 more than two minutes in, and Fuller’s 3-pointer put the Patriots up 4-0 with 17:52 to play.
The score was tied at 16 with 10:31 left in the first half and then the offenses picked up. Wyche hit a three with 22 seconds left, and then Augustine Ene answered for the Lions in the final seconds to give Texas A&M-Commerce a 45-39 lead at halftime.
The Patriots were 7 of 14 in the first half from 3-point range but had 12 turnovers. The Lions were 7 of 16.
UT Tyler finished 7 of 24 from deep with 15 turnovers. The Lions were 10 of 30 from long range.
Soloman Thomas led UT Tyler with 17 points. Fuller had 16, Wyche 13 and Milan Szabo 10.
The Lions (16-5) were led by 12 points each by Roberson and Tuttle.
UT Tyler (15-6) will host St. Mary’s on Feb. 17.