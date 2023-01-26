The UT Tyler softball team is favored to win their third straight Lone Star Conference softball championship and pitcher Tatum Goff, a Rusk native, has been tabbed as Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
This marks the second season in a row in which UT Tyler has been voted No. 1 in the preseason poll as voted upon by the league's head coaches, sports information directors and media representatives. The Patriots received 35 of 37 first-place votes.
UT Tyler finished as national semifinalists at the 2022 NCAA Division II World Series last spring in Denver and completed the season with a 49-9 overall record. The Patriots claimed a second straight LSC Regular Season Title with a league record of 26-4, and captured the South Central Regional Tournament title in their first year of postseason eligibility at the NCAA Division II level to advance to the program's eighth NCAA World Series. The previous seven appearances were when UT Tyler was in NCAA Division III.
The Patriots are 58-10 in Lone Star Conference play since beginning play in the league in the shortened 2020 season.
Goff will return for her redshirt junior campaign after collecting 2022 NFCA First Team and D2CCA third team All-American honors in which she finished the year with a 13-6 record and a 1.99 ERA in 130.1 innings pitched. The Rusk native struckout 143 batters in 2022, and hit .379 at the plate, matching the team high in homers on the year with 10 in the process.
Goff was named to the NFCA and D2CCA First Team All-South Central Region, the All-LSC First Team and as the LSC's Newcomer of the Year.
UT Tyler garnered 550 total points in the poll. Angelo State came in at No. 2 behind the Patriots with 474 votes, while Texas A&M-Kingsville, Lubbock Christian and Oklahoma Christian rounded out the top five.
Goff will highlight a strong core of returners for the Patriots alongside second team All-Region selections Courtney Plocheck (utility player, junior, Deer Park) and Amanda Marek (utility player, junior, Robinson). Those trio of Patriots will look to mesh with a talented crop of newcomers to the program as well as returning All-LSC third-team selection Michelle Arias (utility player, junior, San Antonio, Marshall HS) and 2022 LSC All-Freshman Team honoree Kaylee Davis (pitcher, sophomore, Venus).
The Patriots will begin play in 2023 at the DII Spring Invitational Kickoff in Conroe on Feb. 3-5 with five games over the course of the three days of action.
UT Tyler will return home to the UT Tyler Ballpark on Feb. 11-12 against Western Oregon.
2023 LSC Softball Preseason Poll
1. UT Tyler (35) 550
2. Angelo State 474
3. Texas A&M-Kingsville (1) 466
4. Lubbock Christian 454
5. Oklahoma Christian (1) 405
6. West Texas A&M 368
7. St. Mary's 346
8. Cameron 242
9. St. Edward's 240
10. Texas Woman's 228
11. Texas A&M International 199
12. Eastern New Mexico 181
13. Midwestern State 124
14. UT Permian Basin 123
15. Western New Mexico 40
() first place votes