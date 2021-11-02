The UT Tyler men's basketball team, along with men's and women's soccer are in action on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
The Patriots will take on UT Rio Grande Valley in an exhibition game in Edinburg. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at UTRGV Fieldhouse.
The Vaqueros are an NCAA Division I school, while UT Tyler is NCAA Division II.
After the exhibition, the Patriots will have three straight home games at the Herrington Patriot Center — Nov. 17 (noon vs. Southwestern Adventist, Youth Day), Nov. 19 (7 p.m., Fort Valley State, Veterans Day) and Nov. 21 (3 p.m., Dallas Christian College, Thanksgiving with the Patriots).
UTRGV's first regular season game is on Nov. 9 against Texas A&M International in Edinburg. The Vaqueros then play at Arizona on Nov. 12.
The Patriot women open their season on Nov. 16 when they host LeTourneau (5:30 p.m.).
SOCCER
The UT Tyler men's team has two games remaining in the regular season.
On Wednesday, the Patriots play host to St. Mary's at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex on the UT Tyler campus. The match has a 5 p.m. scheduled start and the Patriots are holding their annual Blue Out game.
On Saturday, UT Tyler travels to Dallas to meet Dallas Baptist in a 7 p.m. match.
The UT Tyler women take on St. Mary's on Wednesday in San Antonio. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Then on Saturday the Patriots close out the regular season by hosting Eastern New Mexico in a 2 p.m. match.