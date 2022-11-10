UT Tyler volleyball standout Mikayla Ware has been named the 2022 Lone Star Conference Player of the Year, the first Patriot to earn the honor.
Ware and her Patriot teammates achieved LSC All-Conference honors as well.
Ware, a senior from San Antonio and a graduate of Tom C. Clark High School, is also the first UT Tyler two-time All-LSC first-team.
Savannah Guzman (Senior/San Antonio/Antonian College Prep), Evelyn Torres (Junior/Fort Worth/Aledo HS) and Maiya Peña (Senior/Houston/Westside HS) were named second team, and Dakota Rogers-Hurtado (Sophomore/McKinney/McKinney Boyd HS) and Adeline Ortman (Sophomore/Rhome/Haslet V.A. Eaton HS) received honorable mention.
Ortman and Ware were each named to the LSC Volleyball All-Academic Team as to round out the awards for the Patriots.
UT Tyler went 19-8 on the year and 12-4 in Lone Star Conference play to earn the Patriots a No. 4 seed in this weekend's Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship Tournament. The Patriots enter this weekend ranked No. 7 in the latest 2022 NCAA South Central Regional Rankings, and will be looking for a second straight appearance in the NCAA Division II National Volleyball Tournament.
Ware earns the LSC Player of the Year and All-LSC First Team honors after leading the conference in both kills (4.55) and points (5.04) per set, ranking sixth in all of Division II volleyball in both categories entering the postseason. She is 12 kills shy of matching UT Tyler's single-season kill record with 432 on the year, and recorded a double-double in 15 matches throughout the 2022 season.
UT Tyler will take on No. 5 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville in the quarterfinals of the 2022 LSC Volleyball Championship Friday in Canyon.
HOOP-IT-UP TIME
The Patriot basketball teams are anxious for the season begin.
The women's squad opens play this weekend in Lubbock, while the men open at home on Monday.
Patriot women's Coach Rebecca Alvidrez brought a renewed energy to the team, leading UT Tyler to a 19-9 record in her first year at the helm. The previous season the team was 0-14.
UT Tyler is competing in the Carpet Tech Classic on Friday (3:30 p.m. vs. Colorado State-Pueblo) and Saturday (3:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Christian) at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
Building off of last year's success starts with the return of several core players from last year's team. Destini Whitehead (Junior/Athens/Panola), Montse Gutierrez (Junior/Vitoria, Spain/Eastern Wyoming), Lovisa Hevinder (Sophomore/Stockholm, Sweden) and Tina Machalova (Sophomore/Košice, Slovakia/Boise State) all return as key contributors.
Several transfers will look to make an impact as All-LSC second teamer Frances King (Junior/Rockdale) transfers from Midwestern State to join the program, and she is joined by Division I transfers Victoria Ikenasio (Sophomore/Victoria, Australia/Saint Peters), Meagan Mendazona (Freshman/Independence, Oregon/Utah State), and Franzi Prinz (Sophomore/Leverkusen, Germany/Stephen F. Austin) as well as junior college transfer Ella Bradley (Sophomore/Cambridge, New Zealand/Utah State-Eastern).
Those transfers will join incoming freshmen Emma Lundgren (Vasteras, Sweden), Mariah Neal (Nacogdoches/Douglass HS), Daria Clet (Tarbes, France), and Madyson Tate (Gilmer).
After opening to Lubbock, the Patriots will take part in the Puerto Rico Women's Basketball Classic Nov. 15-17 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Their first home game is Nov. 30 against Cameron (5 p.m., Herrington Patriot Center).
The Patriot men under fourth-year coach Louis Wilson begin their season on Monday at the Herrington Patriot Center. UT Tyler takes on Louisiana Christian. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.