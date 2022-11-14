The UT Tyler volleyball and women's basketball teams are heading in different directions, travel-wise.
The Patriots volleyball team, led by Lone Star Conference All-Tournament players Mikayla Ware and Savannah Guzman, earned a bid to the NCAA Division II Volleyball National Tournament. They will play in the South Central Regional Tournament in Denver.
The Patriots women's basketball team will be playing three games in Puerto Rico.
VOLLEYBALL
UT Tyler is the No. 7 seed and will join fellow Lone Star Conference member West Texas A&M, the No. 2 seed, in the South Central Regional at the Auraria Event Center. The tourney is hosted by MSU Denver.
The Patriots and Buffaloes will play each other at 1 p.m. (Central) Thursday.
Other teams in the field include: No. 1 MSU Denver, No. 3 Regis (Colorado), No. 4 Dallas Baptist, No. 5 Colorado Mesa, No. 6 Colorado School of Mines and No. 8 CSU Pueblo.
The winner of the UT Tyler vs. West Texas A&M match will take on the winner of the No. 3 Regis and No. 6 Colorado School of Mines quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Friday. The winners of the two semifinal matches will advance to Saturday's championship match at 7 p.m.
Ware and Guzman were both key players in UT Tyler's 3-2 quarterfinal win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday in the Lone Star Conference Tournament in Canyon.
In the semifinals, the Patriots lost to West Texas A&M 3-0.
BASKETBALL
Before heading to Puerto Rico for three games, the Patriots were 1-1 in the Carpet Tech Classic in Lubbock. UT Tyler defeated CSU Pueblo, 63-48, in the first game before dropping a 71-62 decision to Colorado Christian.
The Patriots open the 2022-23 season ranked in a tie for seventh in the D2SIDA South Central Regional Rankings. This week's poll marks the opening poll, and the top spot is held by West Texas A&M. The Buffaloes are followed by Colorado School of Mines, Lubbock Christian, Texas Woman's University and Angelo State.
UT Tyler got some solid offense from a core group of players over their first two games as Montse Gutierrez, Frances King, Destini Whitehead and Tina Machalova each averaged double figures.
This will be the first time that UT Tyler has made the trip to Puerto Rico and all three games will be at the Mario Morales Coliseum, which is home to the Guaynabo Mets of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional. The stadium is named for Mario Morales, a Puerto Rican basketball player who aided the Mets to three BSN titles.
The first contest will be against Puerto Rico-Mayaguez (noon Tuesday, Central Time) and the Janes are 0-1 on the season after a 64-46 defeat to Winona State. That was just their second contest since the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they played just one contest in the 2021-2022 season and none during the 2020-2021 year.
The second of the three games will be against Puerto Rico-Bayamon at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Cowgirls have yet to play but also played just one game last season and no games during the 2020-2021 season. Their lone game of the 2021-2022 season came against the Colorado School of Mines, who took the win by a score of 63-36.
The last of the three games will be against Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras, who are 0-1 on the season after dropping a tight contest to Winona State by a score of 62-54. The Jerezanas have also played just one game since the 2019-2020 season. The contest has an 11 a.m. start on Wednesday.