UT Tyler junior Summer Grubbs collected a couple of prestigious awards after the Lone Star Conference Indoor Track & Field Meet in Lubbock.
Grubbs, a Union Grove High School graduate, was named the LSC Indoor Track & Field Academic Athlete of the Year, along with earning honors on the All-LSC Track & Field team.
Earning second-team honors were teammates MyKaela Alfred (Junior, Tyler/Chapel Hill HS) and Alex Rodriguez (Freshman, La Joya).
The Patriots also had three honorees among the LSC All-Academic Team as Grubbs claimed the Women’s Academic Athlete of the Year while Natasha Carcano (Junior, Lufkin/Hudson HS) and Zach Tucker (Senior, Perrin) were selected to the LSC Indoor Track & Field All-Academic Team.
“I’m incredibly proud of this group of student-athletes, because they represent everything we’re building as a program here,” head coach David Kaiser said. “This particular group of award winners are outstanding representatives of their teammates, and I’m proud of the entire team for their hard work and their desire to achieve at the highest levels both on and off the track.”
Alfred earned All-LSC second team recognition with her runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles, and Rodriguez became the Patriots’ first recipient of All-LSC honors on the men’s side with a second team award for finishing as the shot put runner-up.
Grubbs, meanwhile, picked up her second consecutive All-LSC first team award after she scored 28 of the Patriots’ 58 points as she led UT Tyler to a fifth-place team finish at the 2021 LSC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Grubbs was one of just three individuals with two individual event wins, as she claimed victories in the 60-meter hurdles and 200-meters to go with a runner-up performance in the pentathlon.
Joining Grubbs on the LSC All-Academic Team were Carcano and Tucker. It was the second All-Academic Team award for both Grubbs and Tucker in track & field, as Tucker was also twice named the LSC Cross Country Academic Athlete of the Year (2019, 2020).
A year ago, Grubbs was the lone UT Tyler recipient of All-LSC honors, and both she and Tucker earned LSC All-Academic honors.
To be eligible for LSC academic honors, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.30 grade point average and have reached sophomore status both athletically and academically. The Academic Athlete of Year award and All-Academic Team are selected from the list of academically qualified players, with the league’s sports information directors voting on the basis of both academic and athletic achievement.
The UT Tyler track & field team begins the outdoor season by hosting the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic on March 13 at Herrington Stadium on The Brook Hill School campus in Bullard.