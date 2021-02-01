The Patriots went 4 for 4 and it wasn't on the diamond.
Four UT Tyler athletes received Lone Star Conference Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week the league office in Richardson announced.
Patriots honor were: Track — Female, Summer Grubbs (junior, major: Biology, Hometown: Gladewater, High School: Union Grove; Male, Antonio Chavez (freshman, major: Kinesiology, Center); Field — Female, Audrey O'Connor, (Sophomore, major: undecided, Windsor, Ontario, High School: E.J. Lajeunesse French) and Male, Alex Rodriguez (freshman, Major: Kinesiology, Hometown: La Joya, High School: La Joya).
The Patriots competed in the Samford Invitational on Jan. 22 and Samford Open on Jan. 23 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Grubbs, a 2020 All-Lone Star Conference first-team performer, broke her own school record in the 400 meters, taking a full second and then some off her previous best with a new standard of 58.91 seconds. She led a group of four Patriots who broke school records in the season-opening meet at the Samford Invitational.
O'Connor broke the school record in the shot put in her first competition as a Patriot at the Samford Invitational, throwing 39 feet, 8.75 inches (12.11 meters) on Friday; she extended her new program-best mark in Saturday's Samford Open meet, throwing 40-6.25 (12.35 m). O'Connor claimed the No. 5 spot on the program's all-time list for the weight throw, and she improved on that mark Saturday by over three feet to 46-6.25 (14.18m) while remaining fifth on the program list in that event.
Chavez notched a school-record in the 5,000 meters, recording a time of 15 minutes and 21.80 seconds to beat the previous mark by a 22-second margin.
Rodriguez threw 46-11.50 (14.31 m) in the shot put on Jan. 22, claiming third on the program list until he moved up a spot with his Saturday performance; he won the shot put the next day with a mark of 50-2 (15.29m) to move to second in program history.
Also, Destiny Parker, a freshman from Scurry-Rosser High School, established the program-best in the triple jump with a best mark of 9.99 meters (32 feet-9½ inches).
The Lone Star Conference Indoor Championships are scheduled for Feb. 19-20 in Lubbock.
The Patriots will host the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic on March 13 at The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
UT TYLER VOLLEYBALL
The Patriots, who opened the season by sweeping Dallas Baptist last week, return to play on Tuesday and Wednesday in Denton, taking on Texas Woman's University. Matches are for 6 p.m. each day at Kitty Magee Arena. TWU is not allowing spectators. It is the opening matches for the Pioneers.
After dropping the first game against DBU, UT Tyler reeled off six straight games for 3-1 (25-27, 28-26, 25-15, 25-10) and 3-0 (28-26, 25-15, 25-9).
It was the first time in a match in 438 days for UT Tyler in their first contest.
Mikayla Ware put away a match-high 17 kills in her first match as a Patriot, and she led a trio of hitters with double-digit kills. Savannah Guzman recorded a team-high 25 digs, and Loren Guerra led UT Tyler at the net with six blocks.
In the second match, Evelyn Torres led the UT Tyler offense with a match-high 14 kills, and Ware served five aces to go with nine kills and 10 digs. Hattie Murray registered six blocks to lead the Patriots to a team total of nine blocks on the night.
SOCCER
The UT Tyler women's soccer team opens its season on Wednesday, traveling to Monroe, Louisiana to face Louisiana-Monroe. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The Patriots will then go to Nacogdoches to take on SFA at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Patriots' home opener is against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 12. The match is set for 7 p.m. at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
BASKETBALL
The women's basketball has a makeup game against UT Permian Basin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Herrington Patriots Center. The contest was originally scheduled for Dec. 11.
The Patriots are 0-8 after falling 60-38 to St. Mary's on Saturday in San Antonio.
The UT Tyler men's squad (2-9) had its last two games against St. Mary's postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. The Patriots are slated to get back on the court this weekend, traveling to Lawton, Oklahoma to face Cameron on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (5:30 p.m.). The women will also be at Cameron, playing before the men's games.
SOFTBALL/BASEBALL
The Patriot baseball team, picked second in the LSC, open their baseball season with a weekend series against conference favorite Angelo State at Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark. The games are set for Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
The UT Tyler softball, also selected as runner-up in the LSC, will take part in the Edmond Regional Festival, hosted by Central Oklahoma.
All games are set for Edmond, Oklahoma. The Patriots are scheduled to play four games in two days — Feb. 5 vs. Southern Nazarene (10 a.m.) and host Central Oklahoma (3 p.m.) and Feb. 6 vs. Ouachita Baptist (10 a.m.) and Southwestern Oklahoma (12:30 p.m.).