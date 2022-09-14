Five UT Tyler athletes — two from soccer and three from volleyball — earned Lone Star Conference honors from last week’s play, the league office in Richardson announced.
MEN’S SOCCER
Brajdi Cekrezi was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Mathias Eriksen was voted Goalkeeper of the Week.
Cekrezi, a senior midfielder from Thessaloniki, Greece, had an excellent weekend for UT Tyler, posting two goals and an assist as the Patriots took down Ouachita Baptist and Rogers State by identical 2-0 margins. He is a business major.
Eriksen, a junior from Vejle, Denmark who is majoring in Marketing, was a major factor during the Patriots’ 2-0 week, putting up a pair of shutouts while totaling six saves in wins over Ouachita Baptist and Rogers State.
VOLLEYBALL
The Patriots swept the volleyball awards — Offensive: Mikayla Ware; Defensive: Dakota Rogers-Hurtado; and Setter: Adeline Ortman
Ware is a senior Criminal Justice major from San Antonio (Tom C. Clark High School). The outside hitter, had 15 or more kills in all three matches as UT Tyler was a perfect 3-0 on the weekend with victories over Lubbock Christian, Angelo State and No. 13 West Texas A&M. The matches were held in San Angelo.
Rogers-Hurtado is a sophomore General Studies major from McKinney (McKinney Boyd HS). The middle blocker totaled 15.0 blocks over the course of UT Tyler’s 3-0 weekend at the LSC Crossover.
Ortman is a sophomore Management major from Rhome (V.R. Eaton HS). The setter averaged 11.10 assists per set and helped operate a UT Tyler offense that led the Patriots to the sweep of games.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Patriots entered the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II South Central Regional Poll for the first time on Tuesday at No. 9.
The Patriots are 5-0 on the year, the best start in the history of the program, and have effectively controlled all five matches to begin the 2022 season. UT Tyler is outscoring their opponents by a 19-to-4 margin behind a offense that ranks sixth in all of Division II women’s soccer with an average of 3.80 goals per game.
The fast start has elevated the program squarely into position as one of the region’s top sides evidenced by the first appearance for the Patriots in the regional poll. Dallas Baptist is in the No. 1 spot as one of three Lone Star Conference teams ranked within the top five alongside West Texas A&M (No. 2) and Angelo State (No. 5).
St. Mary’s (No. 6) and St. Edward’s (No. 7), also members of the LSC, are in the Top 10.
UT Tyler’s offense has been the story so far in 2022 as the Patriots lead all of Division II with an average of 25.00 shots per game, and have been led thus far by a host of offensive weapons including senior Samaris Alvarado (midfielder, Houston/Klein Forest HS) who leads the Patriots with 11 points on the year, having scored a goal in all five outings.
Seniors Jordan Colbert (midfielder, Allen), Edina Cakic (midfielder, Melun, France) and junior Sydnee Garner (midfielder. Midlothian) have each netted a pair of goals, while 12 different Patriots have notched an assist for the nation’s second best side in terms of assists per game (3.60).