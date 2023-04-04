UT Tyler’s Maddie Melton (softball) and Kaston Mason (baseball) have earned Lone Star Conference Hitters of the Week.
Maddie Melton
For the fourth time this season, the UT Tyler softball program has the LSC Hitter of the Week.
Melton, a sophomore from Hallsville, earned Co-Hitter of the Week with Breana Carr of Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Melton joins JT Smith (sophomore, Decatur), Audrey Escamilla (junior, Weslaco) and Michelle Arias (junior, San Antonio) as Hitter of the Week honorees from UT Tyler after hitting four home runs in the Patriot’s 3-0 series sweep of Eastern New Mexico over the weekend in Portales, New Mexico.
Texas Woman’s University’s Alyssa LeBlanc was named the Pitcher of the Week.
Melton went 5-for-9 in the three games over the weekend against Eastern New Mexico, hitting a homer in every game while leading the Patriots with seven RBIs. UT Tyler used the offensive consistency from Melton to notch a sixth straight Lone Star Conference sweep and a 14th straight win.
Melton has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games and has posted a season batting average of .333.
The Patriots scored wins of 5-0, 10-2 (5 innings) and 8-0 (5 innings).
UT Tyler is 37-4 overall and 25-2 in the LSC.
The Patriots return home on Thursday (4 and 6 p.m.) and Friday (1 p.m.) for a three-game series against Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Javelinas are 17-18 overall and 14-13 in conference.
The Patriots are ranked No. 3 in the latest NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
Kaston Mason
Mason becomes the first Patriot of the season to earn a weekly honor after a stellard weekend series against Eastern New Mexico in Portales, New Mexico.
He kicked off his weekend against the Greyhounds in game one by slugging a pair of home runs over the first two innings. His solo home run in the first inning followed by a two-run blast in the second inning kickstarted the Patriots offense on their way to 11 runs in the game. In game two, he connected on a two RBI double and scored a pair of runs.
Mason would step up his play even further in the second doubleheader of the weekend, as he drilled a pair of grand slams, one in each game, on his way to an eight RBI day.
He batted .467 for the weekend, scored eight runs, totaled seven hits, and had four home runs. He had a slugging percentage of 1.400, and had an extra base hit and at least two RBI in all four games of the weekend.
Mason, a freshman from Rockwall and graduate of Rockwall-Heath High School, has moved his season average to .329 and is slugging a team high .756. He has the fifth most runs, fifth most doubles, second most home runs, and fourth most RBI while also drawing the second most walks and is tied for the team lead in on-base percentage at .481.
The Patriots took three wins in the four-game set against Eastern New Mexico, taking victories of 11-9, 14-6 and 22-8. The Greyhounds won the fourth game 17-14.
UT Tyler will host Cameron this weekend in a four-game series at Irwin Field. That series begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m. on Saturday. There is a doubleheader on Friday (3 and 6 p.m.).
The Patriots are 24-12 overall and in the LSC. Cameron is 7-27 overall and 7-25 in conference.