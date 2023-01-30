Both UT Tyler men and women's basketball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the area, the school announced on Monday.
Both games against DBU for the men's program, and Texas Woman's for the women's program have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25th at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men).
The Patriots will return to play on the road on Thursday against St. Mary's in San Antonio.
Tuesday's game would have matched first-place TWU and second-place UT Tyler in the women's game.
The much-anticipated matchup will be postponed a few weeks.
WOMEN
TWU is 19-1 overall and 14-0 in the LSC. The Patriots are right behind at 18-3 and 13-1.
The Patriots are ranked No. 4 in D2SIDA South Central Regional Rankings with the Pioneers at No. 1.
The Patriots are putting together another outstanding defensive season, under head coach Rebecca Alvidrez and her staff. UT Tyler ranks 17th in all of NCAA Division II in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just 35.1% per contest. They also rank inside the top 50 in scoring defense (32nd), turnover margin (38th), and steals per game (32nd).
On the individual front, Montse Gutierrez ranks 27th nationally in total steals with 52, 49th in steals per game with 2.48, Tina Machalova is 87th nationally in total free throws with 70, and Lovisa Hevinder ranks in the top 100 in 3-pointers per game (79th), 3-point percentage (56th), and total 3-pointers (49th).
On Saturday, Machalova dropped in a career high 31 points on 50% shooting to give UT Tyler a huge helping hand to take down Oklahoma Christian by a score of 64-61 on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles heading into this game were at 3-15 for the year, but of those 15 losses, seven came by less than 10 points.
In the fourth quarter, a jumper from Nakia Cullom put the Eagles up three, but Machalova was there yet again, drilling a 3-pointer to tie it up.
Two free throws from Oklahoma Christian put the Eagles up by two, but Ella Bradley answered the bell with a 3-pointer of her own to put the Patriots back up one. The Patriots defense would force the Eagles to go 0 for 4 over the final 1:53 as Machalova dropped in two clutch free throws to make it a three point game and give UT Tyler the victory.
Hevinder was the second leading scorer on the day, dropping nine points while adding in seven rebounds. Destini Whitehead had a team-high three assists, and Gutierrez chipped in five steals.
MEN
UT Tyler dominated the boards and the Patriots made their free throws to score a 66-63 win over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday.
It snapped a five-game losing streak by the Patriots as they improved to 9-9 overall and 5-9 in LSC. The Eagles are 8-13 and 4-11.
The Patriots out-rebounded the Eagles by a 46-to-23 final margin, and survived a frantic final few minutes of basketball to escape with the win. Redshirt freshman Hasaan Herrington and junior Jordan Hairston combined to go 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute of play, while Oklahoma Christian missed a pair of costly attempts from the charity stripe in the final minute.
Redshirt senior Rashun Williams finished with 17 points to lead the Patriots, while sophomore Kyle Frelow corralled a career-high 11 rebounds to lead the dominant rebounding effort for UT Tyler.