UT Tyler’s Summer Grubbs, a junior from Gladewater (Union Grove HS), and Mya Tovar, a freshman from Emporia, Kansas, earned the Lone Star Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week awards for their performances in the first meet of the outdoor season last week.
Grubbs, the LSC Track Athlete of the Week, broke a pair of school records at the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic held at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, securing school-record performances in the 400 meters (58.78 seconds) and 100-meter hurdles (14.80). She also started with the baton with the opening leg of the 4x400 meter relay, which resulted in Grubbs’ third school record of the meet with a time of four minutes and 2.41 seconds.
Tovar, meanwhile, claimed LSC Field Athlete of the Week after she took down the oldest school record in the Patriots’ women’s track & field school record books. She posted a top-five individual finish at the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic with a school-record throw of 118 feet and nine inches (36.21m) to break the previous mark of 35.61 meters set in 2011 by Taylin Eckols.
Mijah Collier (junior, Trenton, New Jersey/Lawrenceville HS) also ran a leg of the record-setting 4x400 relay while posting a new school record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.35. She is a transfer from Cleveland State.
Corey Perryman (junior, Carrollton/Heborn HS) tied the school record in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 14.96 seconds, and Antonio Chavez (freshman, Center) broke the school record in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:09.90 in his runner-up finish.
In all, UT Tyler student-athletes produced 32 individual personal bests (11 men, 21 women), and a total of 24 performances (6 men, 18 women) are now on the Patriots’ all-time top-10 lists.
UT Tyler’s track & field team returns to action Saturday at Abilene Christian’s Wes Kittley Invitational.
LEONY DEUTSCHMANN EARNS NET HONORLeony Deutschmann, a freshman from Vero Beach, Florida, was named the Lone Star Conference women’s Player of the Week.
Originally from Bernau, Germany, Deutschmann won both her singles and doubles match in the Patriot’s 6-1 win over Northeastern State in their first home match since the 2019 season. Deutschmann won her singles match in the number two singles position 6-1, 6-1. Alongside her partner Chloe Chawner they won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0.
UT TYLER HONORS TRAVIS GRAYUT Tyler honored the late Travis Gray on Saturday afternoon for his legacy and impact within the world of athletic training.
Rylan Gray, Travis’ son, threw out the first pitch prior to UT Tyler baseball’s Saturday doubleheader in remembrance of his father who served as an athletic trainer in East Texas for more than 11 years. During his career of service, Travis worked at Tyler Junior College, Brownsboro High School, Chapel Hill High School and Lindale High School.
Mr. Gray was an active member of the East Texas Athletic Trainers’ Association, and often spearheaded efforts to make sure that the annual student workshop put forth the best possible product for both students and professionals.
He was a compassionate and generous caregiver, who looked out for his patients, coaching staffs, students, and fellow athletic trainers before considering himself.
In recognition of his accomplishments and services, Mr. Gray was awarded the 2016 Sandy Miller Award, which recognizes athletic trainers who exemplify character, work ethic, integrity, loyalty and leadership.
Last month, Travis was named to the inaugural class of the East Texas Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Honor, at which time it was announced that a scholarship would be created in his name for high school athletic training students to continue their education in college.
Around Thanksgiving, Mr. Gray contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital in early December. Later, he was moved to a hospital in Fort Worth and passed away Jan. 23.
“Travis Gray was an athletic trainer who was not only dedicated to his athletes that he worked with, but also student trainers in East Texas,” Sam Hamilton, L.A.T. head athletic trainer at Troup ISD and President of ETATA said, “He had a giant heart and cared for everyone in his life. His love for his family was paramount in his life and it showed if you ever had a moment to talk to him about them.”
“The ETATA would like to thank UT Tyler, the Patriot Baseball Team and Andrew Cage for helping honor Travis Gray,” Jeff Shrode, L.A.T., head Athletic trainer Bullard ISD and Treasurer of ETATA said. “Not only by letting his son Rylan throw out the first pitch but giving us a great venue to present his family with his posthumous induction into the ETATA Hall of Honor and naming one of our annual scholarships after him. Travis was a very vital part of the ETATA, a tremendous athletic trainer for so many East Texas athletes, a great father and husband. Big T will be missed by many, but what a mark he left on East Texas.”
