Riley Jepson, one of UT Tyler's top hitters, has signed with the Chicago White Sox, the school announced.
The 2021 UT Tyler Co-Male Athlete of the Year is being assigned to the High A Winston-Salem Dash.
The Dash are members of the South Atlantic League and have been affiliated with the White Sox since 1997.
Jepson has spent the last two seasons playing for the Great Falls Voyagers in the Pioneer League. This season, Jepson played in 66 games for the Voyagers with an average of .407 with 12 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 80 runs scored. He has totaled 33 extra base hits and has added in 20 stolen bases and has drawn 61 walks.
"I couldn't be happier for Jep," UT Tyler coach Brent Porche said. "He has been working extremely hard for the last several years to put himself in a position to get this opportunity. Nobody deserves it more! The dude just flat-out hits! I'm excited to continue to follow his journey in professional baseball."
Jepson, of Kamloops, British Columbia, played two seasons for UT Tyler from 2020-2021. Over his career he played in 63 games and hit .363 with 22 total extra base hits, 64 RBIs, 51 walks, and nine stolen bases. Jepson currently holds the third highest career mark for on-base percentage in UT Tyler baseball history.
ON THE PITCH
The UT Tyler soccer squads open their season on Thursday, hosting Texas A&M-Texarkana at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex on the Patriots' campus.
The women play the first game at 5:30 p.m. This is the 20th season for the UT Tyler Women's soccer program. The Patriots have a 209-86-22 record through 19 years of competition.
UT Tyler (NCAA Division II) and A&M-Texarkana (NAIA Division) will meet for the first time.
Patriot Coach Stefani Webb is entering her 18th season as UT Tyler boss, compiling a 190-86-20 mark.
Top goal scorers returning for the Patriots include senior midfielder Jordan Colbert (Allen, transfer from Northeaster State), sophomore forward Faith Adje (Frisco/Little Elm HS) and junior midfielder Vanessa Bart (Spring/Klein Oak HS).
The UT Tyler will host Youth Day on Saturday, Sept. 3 as Rogers State visits in a 3 p.m. contest.
This will be the 21st season for the UT Tyler men's program as the Patriots also meet Texas A&M-Texarkana. This is the second meeting for the Patriots and Eagles with UT Tyler winning 4-0 in 2016.
Kenny Jones is the only coach in UT Tyler program history, compiling a mark of 224-86-42 in Tyler.
Top returning talent for the Patriots include senior midfielder Sergio Sola (Aranda de Duero, Spain), senior midfielder Shane Popieluch (Flower Mound HS) and junior goalkeeper Mathias Eriksen (Vejle, Denmark/Concordia-Portland transfer).
The Patriots are also home on Saturday, hosting Texas College at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL TIME
The Patriot volleyball team opens its season this weekend in the Oredigger Volleyball Classic in Golden, Colorado.
On Friday, No. 19 UT Tyler meets in Colorado Christian (12:30 p.m.) and Colorado Mesa (7:30 p.m.). On Saturday, the Patriots take on Northern State (1:30 p.m.) and No. 11 Colorado School of Mines (5:30 p.m.)