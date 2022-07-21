When tennis coach Adam Cohen left to take over the Eastern Kentucky University tennis program, Dr. Howard Patterson, Vice President of Athletics at UT Tyler, had a familiar name in mind to lead the Patriots' netters.
Patterson announced the return of Chris Bizot as head coach of the men's and women's tennis programs.
"We are excited to welcome back Chris Bizot as UT Tyler's fourth men's and women's tennis coach of the NCAA era along with his family," Patterson said. "Chris was very successful at UT Tyler earlier in his career and showed that same success the past few years at Angelo State. I have every expectation Chris will be able to replicate those success again at UT Tyler at the Division II level."
Bizot previously served as head men's and women's coach at UT Tyler from 2005-2016 before moving to Angelo State to serve as the head women's coach for their newly revived program from 2017-2022.
"The opportunity to come back to UT Tyler and build both programs is very exciting," Bizot said. "We look forward to reconnecting with the campus, the Tyler community, and all the tennis alumni that have made these programs so special. My family and I couldn't be happier to get back to a place that we consider home."
For the Belle tennis program, Bizot immediately took them to impressive heights, winning three regular season LSC championships and making three appearances at the NCAA South Central Regional tournament in just a five-year stretch. The Belles won their third consecutive conference title during the 2022 season and collected 12 all-conference awards.
During his time at UT Tyler, Bizot accumulated 19 American Southwest Conference Coach of the Year awards and led the Patriots to nine straight NCAA Division III tournament appearances from 2008-2016. Over that same stretch, the Patriots collected 16 conference championships between the two programs and made the NCAA Regional tournament in all but one year.
Bizot has coached 20 All-Americans at the NAIA, NCCAA, and NCAA levels. Eight of his players have qualified for the NCAA Division III National Tournament, and over 175 players have earned ASC or LSC All-Conference/All-Division honors under his tutelage.
Bizot earned his bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice and his master's degree in History from Mississippi College. He also served as team captain for all four years of his playing career for the Choctaws.
The Patriot men won the 2022 Lone Star Conference title and advanced to the NCAA D-II Tournament, knocking off St. Mary's before falling to Hawaii-Pacific in the Sweet 16.