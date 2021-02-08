For the fifth time in two weeks, the unbeaten UT Tyler volleyball team has earned awards.
Juniors Hannah Callison and Taylor Stoops were the latest honorees for their performance in two wins against Texas Woman's University in Denton.
Callison was named the LSC Offensive Player of the Week. The Interdisciplinary Studies major is from Richmond and a graduate of William B. Travis High School.
Callison helped lead UT Tyler to a third and fourth straight win to open up the 2021 spring schedule. She totaled 28.5 points in the two wins against TWU, compiling 26 kills over the course of the week and posted an attack percentage of .270. Callison notched nine kills on Tuesday night in a three-set sweep and then helped lead a charge on Wednesday night with a team-high 17 kills to defeat the Pioneers in five sets.
Stoops was named the LSC Setter of the Week. The Marketing major is from Waxahachie.
Stoops continued to provide for the Lone Star Conference's top statistical offense in week number two of conference play, totaling 48 assists in two wins over TWU. Stoops had her best night in a five-set win over the Pioneers on Wednesday night, recording 32 assists and 21 digs to help push the Patriot win streak to four straight games to open up 2021. She also led the squad with 30 digs between the two matches.
The Patriots have home games on Tuesday and Wednesday against Texas A&M-Commerce. Matches are set to begin at 6 p.m. each night at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler leads the Central Division with a 4-0 record while A&M-Commerce is second at 2-0.