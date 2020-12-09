Are you ready for some NCAA basketball?
The UT Tyler men begin a modified 2020-21 Lone Star Conference basketball schedule, hosting UT Permian Basin for a two-game weekend series at the Herrington Patriot Center.
It will be the first LSC action hosted by UT Tyler since March 12, when the Patriots met West Texas A&M in baseball prior to the cancellation of the spring seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled as a women's and men's basketball doubleheader, the women's basketball games this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
Friday's game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff with Saturday's contest slated for 5:30 p.m.
Attendance is limited to 600 spectators; once capacity is reached, there will be no more admission to the contest. A face covering must also be worn at all times, and all spectators must adhere to marked social distancing guidelines.
The women's teams will attempt to reschedule the games at a later date. The women's first game is scheduled for Dec. 15 at Abilene Christian, followed by an exhibition game at SFA on Dec. 19. Their home opener is Jan. 2 against Lubbock Christian.
Louis Wilson is entering his second season as head coach of the Patriots. UT Tyler was 8-19 a year ago and 5-17 in LSC play.
The Patriots and Falcons met last year in Odessa with UTPB winning in overtime, 96-89.
Ticket prices include — General Admission: $5; Students (non-UT Tyler) & Seniors: $3; Faculty and Staff: Free Admission with ID; Alumni: Free Admission with Alumni Association ID; and UT Tyler Students: Free Admission with ID.
Fans will be able to purchase a $10 daily pass that will give them access to all football, volleyball and basketball contests on the network that day as well as access to previously aired games from the current season for 24 hours. In addition to live and archived streaming options, viewers will have the option to purchase and download games from the 2020-21 season for $10 each.
Fans can watch games and purchase passes online at www.lonestarconferencenetwork.com on computer and mobile devices. Viewers can also tune in to games on the LSC Digital Network via OTT apps available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku by searching for "LSC Digital Network."
This year, 15 men’s teams will compete in three divisions (North, South and West) consisting of five institutions each. Each team is scheduled to play 20 conference games with divisional and crossover competition throughout the year. During weeks in which a team plays a divisional opponent, each institution will have one contest at home and one on the road. When a team faces an opponent from outside its division, both crossover games will be played at the same site on back-to-back days.
The conference tournament will consist of the top eight men’s with first-round games on-campus on Tuesday, March 2 followed by the four winning teams advancing to the final site at the highest remaining seed on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.
UT Tyler Basketball Schedule
Dec. 11 — UT Permian Basin 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 — UT Permian Basin 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 2 — Lubbock Christian 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 3 — Lubbock Christian 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 — at St. Edward's TBA
Jan. 9 — St. Edward's 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 — at Midwestern TBA
Jan. 16 — at Midwestern TBA
Jan. 22 — at Texas A&M-Commerce 7 p.m.
Jan. 23 — at Texas A&M-Commerce 5 p.m.
Jan. 28 — St. Mary's 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 — at St. Mary's TBA
Feb. 5 — at Cameron TBA
Feb. 6 — at Cameron TBA
Feb. 12 — Arkansas-Fort Smith 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Arkansas-Fort Smith 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 17 — Texas A&M International 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 — at Texas A&M International TBA
Feb. 24 — Texas A&M Kingsville 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 — at Texas A&M Kingsville TBA