Kyle McShaffry blasted a three-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Patriots to a 6-3 win over Cameron on Friday in a Lone Star Conference baseball game at Irwin Field.
The two teams are scheduled to face off in a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game slated to begin at 1 p.m.
UT Tyler improves to 11-6 overall and 11-5 in LSC, while the Aggies fall to 3-11 and 3-7.
McShaffry hit the game-winner to right field with two outs in the ninth.
The Aggies took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run homer by Ryan Carter.
The Patriots tied things up in the fourth as Jordan Gochenour doubled and went to third on a wild pitch. Lukas Polanco and Tanner Roach walked to load the bases. Gochenour scored on a wild pitch and Polanco later scored on a sacrifice fly by Hayden Clearman.
Jayce Clem put the Aggies back on top, 3-2, with a solo shot in the sixth. The Patriots' matched Cameron in the bottom half when Polanco homered to left-center for a 3-3 tie.
That set up the game-winner by McShaffry. Kyler Bumstead led off the inning by reaching when he was hit. Carson Cox ran for Bumstead. Clearman then sacrificed Cox to second. After an out, Riley Jepson was intentionally walked to bring up McShaffry for the dramatic conclusion.
Matthew McMillan (2-0) got the win, going one inning and striking out one in the ninth. Canton freshman Johnnie Krawietz started, throwing 6.1 innings while allowing three hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and three walks. Nathan Holmes pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one hit.
Gochenour had two doubles with Jepson adding a two-bagger.